M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 112.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,819 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.40% of M&T Bank worth $65,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,765,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,379,000 after purchasing an additional 440,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,405,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,610 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,527,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,142,000 after purchasing an additional 297,979 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,706,000 after purchasing an additional 930,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 6.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,637,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,799,000 after purchasing an additional 103,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.54.

NYSE:MTB opened at $152.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.23. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $85.09 and a 12 month high of $164.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

