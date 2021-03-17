M&T Bank Corp Boosts Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.87.

Shares of ODFL opened at $228.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.96. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.39 and a 12-month high of $235.16.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

