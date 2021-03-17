M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,136 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SEA were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SEA by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in SEA by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,580 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,502,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC raised its stake in SEA by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 121,325 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $24,150,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,424,000. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on SEA in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

NYSE SE opened at $233.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $76.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.41 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $245.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.06. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $285.00.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. SEA’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

