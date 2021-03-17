M&T Bank Corp Buys 30,531 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 297.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,531 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.05% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 294.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,183,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 299.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 21,238 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 20,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 15,654 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 298.2% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 21,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 15,897 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $88.35 on Wednesday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $43.81 and a 1-year high of $93.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.71.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

