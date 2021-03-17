M&T Bank Corp Grows Stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the third quarter worth about $41,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Bill.com by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bill.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.87.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.37, for a total value of $1,283,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,164,584.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.54, for a total transaction of $3,387,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,059 shares in the company, valued at $7,234,801.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,508 shares of company stock worth $25,436,350. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $151.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.96. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $195.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -291.92.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.94 million. Analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

