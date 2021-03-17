M&T Bank Corp Grows Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,647 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.05% of East West Bancorp worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 40.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on EWBC. UBS Group upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $77.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.84. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $416.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.02 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $90,105.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,528.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $125,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,593.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $295,098. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

