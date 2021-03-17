M&T Bank Corp Grows Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,640 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $909,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its stake in Snap-on by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $479,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

SNA stock opened at $220.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.27. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $90.72 and a twelve month high of $223.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.89. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total transaction of $2,575,665.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,654.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 26,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total value of $4,470,213.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,624 shares of company stock worth $12,718,128. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.