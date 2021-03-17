M&T Bank Corp Has $2.71 Million Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,727 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in ABB were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ABB in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in ABB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in ABB in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ABB in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ABB in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

ABB stock opened at $30.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $67.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. ABB Ltd has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $31.17.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. ABB’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.528 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.94%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

