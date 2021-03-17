M&T Bank Corp Has $2.96 Million Stock Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Clean Harbors worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 5.0% during the third quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,290,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,322,000 after buying an additional 61,302 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 909,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,249,000 after buying an additional 51,960 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 5.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 711,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,858,000 after buying an additional 35,137 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 467,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,623,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 455,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,631,000 after buying an additional 134,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLH opened at $88.59 on Wednesday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.45 and a 52-week high of $91.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.24. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $796.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.62 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

In other Clean Harbors news, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $863,900.00. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total transaction of $134,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,789.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

