M&T Bank Corp Has $3.09 Million Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 28.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its position in Spotify Technology by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in Spotify Technology by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Spotify Technology by 142.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Spotify Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.12.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $284.69 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $110.97 and a 52-week high of $387.44. The stock has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a PE ratio of -66.83 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $317.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.52.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.10. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

