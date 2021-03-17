M&T Bank Corp Has $3.45 Million Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,203 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Origin Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Garmin by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 34,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Garmin by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 79,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,463 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after acquiring an additional 17,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

GRMN stock opened at $128.28 on Wednesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $61.04 and a 12 month high of $133.43. The firm has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.51.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,014 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total transaction of $382,476.60. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 3,449 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.06, for a total transaction of $441,678.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,677 shares of company stock worth $1,106,994. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.25.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.