M&T Bank Corp Has $3.52 Million Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,513 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.10% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 224.4% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 37.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $71.62 on Wednesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $30.03 and a 52-week high of $75.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.14.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

