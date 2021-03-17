M&T Bank Corp Has $3.65 Million Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,087 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 68,873 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,993 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,300 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 58.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67,393 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,795,000 after purchasing an additional 24,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 294,304 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $25,307,000 after purchasing an additional 34,063 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at $74,359,310.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $587,088.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,697,545.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,338 shares of company stock worth $8,020,413 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $146.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.88.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $163.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.61 and its 200 day moving average is $111.46. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $166.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a PE ratio of 159.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.