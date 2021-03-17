M&T Bank Corp Has $3.77 Million Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1,884.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,805,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,900 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $90,393,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,673,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,758,000 after buying an additional 540,322 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 28.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,728,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,487,000 after buying an additional 379,387 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 645,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,079,000 after purchasing an additional 352,294 shares during the period. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $49,590.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,473.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $274,213.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,436.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,810 shares of company stock valued at $19,453,297. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HCA opened at $185.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.88. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.38 and a 1 year high of $194.01. The company has a market capitalization of $63.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%.

HCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $143.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.47.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.