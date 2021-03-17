M&T Bank Corp Has $3 Million Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.06% of Ingredion worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,156. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,502 shares of company stock worth $132,923 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

INGR opened at $92.03 on Wednesday. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.11 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.03.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.40.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

