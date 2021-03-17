M&T Bank Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LECO. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 190.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $124.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.92. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.29 and a 52-week high of $126.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $693.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.40 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LECO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

