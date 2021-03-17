M&T Bank Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,088 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Entegris were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in Entegris by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Entegris from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.40.

ENTG opened at $105.44 on Wednesday. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.12 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.58%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

