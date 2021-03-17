M&T Bank Corp Purchases 1,839 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.06% of HealthEquity worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in HealthEquity by 1,339.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in HealthEquity by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HealthEquity news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $12,784,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,903,542.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $4,691,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,686 shares of company stock valued at $18,622,472 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $74.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.99 and a 200 day moving average of $67.49. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1,490.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.68 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lowered shares of HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.64.

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

