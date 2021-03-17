M&T Bank Corp Purchases 30,795 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 341.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,795 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 3.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 65.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CINF opened at $106.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.15 and its 200-day moving average is $84.48. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $108.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CINF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.57.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

