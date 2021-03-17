M&T Bank Corp Purchases 6,615 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,283,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,050,000 after buying an additional 351,785 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,656,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,644,000 after buying an additional 993,113 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,787,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,640,000 after buying an additional 293,366 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $167,521,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 359.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,372,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,412,000 after buying an additional 1,856,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,338. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $76.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 31.56%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

