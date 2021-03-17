M&T Bank Corp Raises Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,911 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DXCM. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its position in DexCom by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 149,357 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,220,000 after buying an additional 9,027 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 33,888 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,529,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 174,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,546,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $354.65 on Wednesday. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.07 and a twelve month high of $456.23. The firm has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.55, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $388.54 and a 200 day moving average of $373.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total value of $242,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 152 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.94, for a total transaction of $54,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,171 shares of company stock valued at $33,077,263. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $430.35.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.