M&T Bank Corp Reduces Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,337 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 406.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,709,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,580,000 after acquiring an additional 9,397,507 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,059,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,768,000 after acquiring an additional 172,383 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,624,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,396,000 after acquiring an additional 53,065 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,434,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,180,000 after buying an additional 200,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,206,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,878,000 after buying an additional 122,430 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPG. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Simon Property Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “inline” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

Shares of SPG opened at $117.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $121.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.07.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

