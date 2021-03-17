M&T Bank Corp Sells 11,785 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,785 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in National Grid were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NGG. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in National Grid by 330.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,181,000 after acquiring an additional 108,648 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid in the third quarter worth about $4,841,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid in the fourth quarter worth about $3,155,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in National Grid by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 115,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 39,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in National Grid by 30.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 34,138 shares in the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NGG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Grid has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $59.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $44.29 and a 52-week high of $63.78.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

