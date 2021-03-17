M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,341 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in IDEX were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in IDEX by 1.0% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in IDEX by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in IDEX by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in IDEX by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 7,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEX alerts:

IEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen lowered shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.40.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:IEX opened at $198.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.97. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $104.56 and a one year high of $211.71. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.26 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.