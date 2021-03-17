M&T Bank Corp Sells 13,785 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 55.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,785 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Guggenheim cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.62.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total value of $7,348,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,519.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $312.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.85, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.05 and a 12-month high of $351.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

