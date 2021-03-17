M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,740 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,552 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Five9 were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $168.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.47. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.02 and a 52 week high of $201.75. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of -318.11 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $163.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.06.

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $161,007.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,936,416.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.91, for a total transaction of $2,273,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,298 shares in the company, valued at $16,244,199.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,481 shares of company stock worth $11,575,784. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

