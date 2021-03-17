M&T Bank Corp Sells 5,550 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,550 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,893,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,809,276,000 after acquiring an additional 861,916 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,796,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135,110 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,538,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,750,000 after purchasing an additional 94,996 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 6.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,462,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,277,000 after purchasing an additional 224,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.0% in the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,370,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,447,000 after purchasing an additional 68,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Ventas from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.21.

In other news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,700 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $199,948.00. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $850,475.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 735,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,610,685.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,024. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VTR opened at $55.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.26. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

