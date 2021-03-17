M&T Bank Corp Sells 5,620 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,620 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Lazard worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Lazard by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 529,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,391,000 after purchasing an additional 12,733 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Lazard by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 33,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,651,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Lazard by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lazard alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LAZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.20.

LAZ stock opened at $44.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.41 and its 200 day moving average is $38.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.66. Lazard Ltd has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $46.94.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $898.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.89 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 11.62%. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.32%.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.