M&T Bank Corp Sells 8,033 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,033 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AME. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth $2,093,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 84,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,017 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $120.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.25. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.82 and a 1 year high of $125.81.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.09%.

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $28,205.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,584,153.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $319,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,885,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,556 shares of company stock worth $6,265,184 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on AMETEK from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.25.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.