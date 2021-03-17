M&T Bank Corp Trims Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,172 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.25% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RWR. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $10,423,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 34,144.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 65,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after buying an additional 64,874 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,177,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 606.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after buying an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 759,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,201,000 after buying an additional 34,487 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWR opened at $96.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.14. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $57.85 and a 12-month high of $97.76.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

