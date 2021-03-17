M&T Bank Corp Trims Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,223 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Illumina by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,468 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 9,240 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 167.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $419.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $441.18 and its 200 day moving average is $362.13. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.21 billion, a PE ratio of 97.34, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.65 million. Equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.27, for a total value of $109,581.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,947 shares in the company, valued at $15,687,250.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total value of $321,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,077,872.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,871 shares of company stock worth $5,636,788. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. OTR Global upgraded Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $441.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $367.85.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

