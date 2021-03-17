M&T Bank Corp Trims Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,911 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 29.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,671 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,845,000 after purchasing an additional 21,308 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 335.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.69.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $182.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.77 and a 12-month high of $184.88. The stock has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. Analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.17%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $10,153,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

