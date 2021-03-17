MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.15

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.15 and last traded at $6.15, with a volume of 53787 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.04.

Separately, New Street Research cut MTN Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.14.

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications industry. The company offers mobile voice, international calling, roaming, closed user group, enterprise bundle, corporate APN, reverse bill URL, and enterprise mobility services. It also provides domestic and international MPLS, dedicated internet, business broadband, fiber to the business, carrier Ethernet, MS express route, AWS direct connect, managed LAN, and SD WAN services.

