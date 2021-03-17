MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 515,000 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the February 11th total of 636,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 357,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

MTSC stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,557. MTS Systems has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $60.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Get MTS Systems alerts:

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $198.80 million for the quarter. MTS Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 32.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 850,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,480,000 after buying an additional 14,881 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MTS Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $613,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in MTS Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $1,148,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in MTS Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $6,962,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in MTS Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $440,000. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

MTSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered MTS Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MTS Systems in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

MTS Systems Company Profile

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems, motion simulators, and precision sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test & Simulation segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for MTS Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTS Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.