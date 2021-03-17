Multiplier (MXX) Price Hits $0.30

Multiplier (CURRENCY:MXX) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. Multiplier has a total market capitalization of $55.68 million and approximately $136,150.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Multiplier has traded down 28.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Multiplier token can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000542 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Multiplier alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.63 or 0.00456509 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00063341 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00057067 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.62 or 0.00123995 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00074079 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $322.95 or 0.00583570 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Multiplier

Multiplier’s total supply is 410,728,637 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,614,291 tokens. Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

Multiplier Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Multiplier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multiplier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.