Multiplier (MXX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $51.67 Million

Multiplier (CURRENCY:MXX) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 17th. One Multiplier token can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000472 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Multiplier has a market capitalization of $51.67 million and $234,284.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Multiplier has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Multiplier alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $272.73 or 0.00462801 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00061401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.34 or 0.00144809 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00054929 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.10 or 0.00078225 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $364.33 or 0.00618223 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Multiplier Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 410,728,637 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,614,291 tokens. The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance

Multiplier Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Multiplier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multiplier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.