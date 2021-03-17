Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) PT Set at €265.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) received a €265.00 ($311.76) price objective from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

MEURV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($360.00) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays set a €284.00 ($334.12) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Independent Research set a €255.00 ($300.00) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($335.29) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €252.50 ($297.06).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12 month low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 12 month high of €200.00 ($235.29).

