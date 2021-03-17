Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $233.79

Shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €233.79 ($275.05) and traded as high as €264.00 ($310.59). Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München shares last traded at €258.80 ($304.47), with a volume of 496,675 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average is €241.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is €233.79.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2)

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

