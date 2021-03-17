Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München’s (MURGY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Monday, December 7th. HSBC raised Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of MURGY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.52. 41,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,292. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.02 and a 200-day moving average of $27.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 0.98. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $31.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) last released its earnings results on Saturday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 4.05%.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

