Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) General Counsel Sells $752,100.00 in Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $752,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 175,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,408,935.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Matthew Lang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Matthew Lang sold 10,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $254,100.00.

Shares of NYSE MYOV traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.91. 41,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,998. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.84. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 2.99.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MYOV. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYOV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 215.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the third quarter valued at $201,000. 33.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

