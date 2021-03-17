MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Hits New 1-Year High at $74.82

Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $74.82 and last traded at $74.72, with a volume of 6828 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.08.

Several research firms have issued reports on MYRG. Sidoti began coverage on MYR Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MYR Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.01.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.28. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $607.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.65 million. Equities analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total transaction of $654,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,040,730.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYRG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 317.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 8.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in MYR Group in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in MYR Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MYRG)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

