Myriad Tops 1-Day Volume of $125,453.00 (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 17th. In the last seven days, Myriad has traded down 24.9% against the US dollar. Myriad has a total market capitalization of $8.36 million and approximately $125,453.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Myriad coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 52.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 51.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XMY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,772,504,250 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

