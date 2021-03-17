N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $60.05

N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 60.05 ($0.78) and traded as high as GBX 70.80 ($0.93). N Brown Group shares last traded at GBX 69.30 ($0.91), with a volume of 274,668 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

The firm has a market cap of £319.11 million and a P/E ratio of 7.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 66.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 60.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.58, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.36.

In other N Brown Group news, insider Joshua Alliance bought 7,848,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of £5,101,720 ($6,665,429.84).

About N Brown Group (LON:BWNG)

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men, women, and kids under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Oxendales, Figleaves, House of Bath, High and Mighty, Fasion World, Premier Man, Slimma, Diva, Dannimac, and Ambrose Wilson brands.

