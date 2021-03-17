NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $42.85

NAHL Group plc (LON:NAH) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 42.85 ($0.56) and traded as high as GBX 44.61 ($0.58). NAHL Group shares last traded at GBX 44.61 ($0.58), with a volume of 18,664 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 42.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 45.81. The company has a market cap of £20.63 million and a PE ratio of -4.25.

NAHL Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and services business focusing on the consumer legal services market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Personal Injury, Critical Care, and Residential Property divisions. The Personal Injury division offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

