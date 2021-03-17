Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) Trading Up 26.5% This Week

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Naka Bodhi Token has a market capitalization of $2.40 million and $69,592.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Naka Bodhi Token has traded up 26.5% against the dollar. One Naka Bodhi Token token can now be bought for about $0.0343 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $273.07 or 0.00462342 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00061996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.46 or 0.00144699 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00056589 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00079441 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.32 or 0.00594846 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Token Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Naka Bodhi Token is www.nakachain.org . Naka Bodhi Token’s official message board is medium.com/@nakachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Buying and Selling Naka Bodhi Token

