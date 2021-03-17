Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Trading Up 7.8%

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) shot up 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.13 and last traded at $11.09. 22,472,660 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 33,460,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.08.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 952.60% and a negative return on equity of 94.55%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nano Dimension in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Nano Dimension in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 35.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nano Dimension Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

