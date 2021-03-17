Nano Price Reaches $5.12 (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $5.12 or 0.00008823 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nano has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. Nano has a market cap of $681.62 million and approximately $31.73 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,978.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,822.01 or 0.03142571 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.88 or 0.00349917 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $535.18 or 0.00923079 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.71 or 0.00406554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $194.71 or 0.00335834 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003651 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.06 or 0.00248473 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00021281 BTC.

Nano Profile

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.