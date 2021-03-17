NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) Trading 6.2% Higher

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) shares traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.21 and last traded at $1.20. 1,197,105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 4,148,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.43 and a current ratio of 10.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of -0.07.

Get NanoVibronix alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NanoVibronix stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 304,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 2.27% of NanoVibronix as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.31% of the company’s stock.

NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its principal products include UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use; PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device, which facilitates tissue regeneration and wound healing.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for NanoVibronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoVibronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.