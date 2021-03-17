Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.70

Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.70 and last traded at $35.55, with a volume of 1347 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.13.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NSSC. B. Riley began coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Napco Security Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $652.05 million, a PE ratio of 81.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.39.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $190,188.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 853,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,380,000 after acquiring an additional 15,750 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 496.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 810,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,247,000 after purchasing an additional 674,354 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 561,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,729,000 after purchasing an additional 54,155 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 536,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,057,000 after purchasing an additional 66,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 480,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,586,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 48.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

