Narrative (NRVE) Price Tops $0.0013

Narrative (CURRENCY:NRVE) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 17th. Narrative has a market cap of $109,532.35 and $13.00 worth of Narrative was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Narrative has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. One Narrative token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.94 or 0.00458237 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00063718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00058346 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.54 or 0.00125987 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00075199 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.38 or 0.00580422 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Narrative Token Profile

Narrative’s genesis date was February 17th, 2017. Narrative’s total supply is 82,428,004 tokens. Narrative’s official Twitter account is @narrative_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here . Narrative’s official website is www.narrative.org . The Reddit community for Narrative is /r/NarrativeNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Narrative

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Narrative directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Narrative should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Narrative using one of the exchanges listed above.

